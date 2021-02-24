Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.05 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Constellation Brands accounts for 3.9% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,626,000 after purchasing an additional 115,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $222.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,169. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

