Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,360 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties comprises approximately 3.6% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MGM Growth Properties worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. 5,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,657. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

