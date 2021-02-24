Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. Ulta Beauty makes up 2.3% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $6.42 on Wednesday, hitting $334.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $335.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.41.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

