Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 2.3% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 160,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,349. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.