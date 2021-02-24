Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 145,000 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises about 2.6% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 111,412 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 121,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,338. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

