Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 5.3% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total value of $2,653,170.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,577.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded down $13.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,171.20. 4,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,114. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,207.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,181.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.