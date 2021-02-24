Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up 1.3% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 489,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,255,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.69. 21,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.27.

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

