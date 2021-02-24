Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. Target comprises about 3.0% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Target by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Target by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.03. The stock had a trading volume of 60,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.18 and its 200-day moving average is $167.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

