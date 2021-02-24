Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 167,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,229. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

