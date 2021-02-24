Freddie Mac (FRA:FHL) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Freddie Mac (FRA:FHL) rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €1.53 ($1.79) and last traded at €1.53 ($1.79). Approximately 112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.49 ($1.75).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €1.73.

About Freddie Mac (FRA:FHL)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

