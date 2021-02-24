freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.86% from the company’s previous close.

FNTN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.55 ($24.18).

Shares of freenet stock traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €18.58 ($21.85). 778,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.42. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

