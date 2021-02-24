Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading Up 7.9%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $52.38. Approximately 237,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 276,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on FREQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 16,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $910,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,855,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $438,892.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,854 shares of company stock worth $7,450,794. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.