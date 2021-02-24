Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.18 ($82.56).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR FME opened at €58.02 ($68.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1-year high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.