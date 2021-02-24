Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €72.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.18 ($82.56).

FME opened at €58.02 ($68.26) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

