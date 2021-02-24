Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded to Hold at Truist

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. 4,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

