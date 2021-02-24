Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE FDP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. 6,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,853,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,006,077.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

