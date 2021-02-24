Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.67, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $173.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average is $129.37.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

