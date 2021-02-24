Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.93.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,321.67, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.37. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth $33,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth $113,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.