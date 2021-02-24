Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Up 6.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $194.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freshpet traded as high as $160.92 and last traded at $154.94. 1,543,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 321,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.37.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.37. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,433.68, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

