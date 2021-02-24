Friendz (FDZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $59,955.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $729,647.16 and approximately $59,955.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.34 or 0.00727473 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00032362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00060023 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,096,082 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

