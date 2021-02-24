Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Frontline in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Danske cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Frontline by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 437,637 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Frontline by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106,127 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 109,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

