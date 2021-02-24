FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading 8.9% Higher

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.21. 1,505,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,619,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma by 158.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

