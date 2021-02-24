Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 1,077,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,323,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHAT)
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.
