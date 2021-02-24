Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 1,077,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,323,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.36% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

