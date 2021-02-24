Function X Trading Up 14.5% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $31.21 million and $804,194.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,379.64 or 1.00499811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00040334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00136551 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,140,354 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

