Function X Trading Up 14.5% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $31.21 million and $804,194.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,379.64 or 1.00499811 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00040334 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006910 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00136551 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002009 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000828 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003794 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015118 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
