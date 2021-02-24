Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Cap Reaches $643,288.51

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 58.2% against the dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $643,288.51 and $3.18 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.46 or 0.00497541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00081792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00481984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00073858 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.