Fuse Network Market Cap Reaches $6.43 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and $1.70 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.86 or 0.00496625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00066962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00080842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00476482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073681 BTC.

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

