Fusion (FSN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.82 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001661 BTC on exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $39.49 million and $17.82 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,379.58 or 1.00179028 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 95.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,804,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,234,912 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.