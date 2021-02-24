FuzeX (FXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $485,835.60

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $485,835.60 and approximately $602.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.81 or 0.00734712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00038699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About FuzeX

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars.

