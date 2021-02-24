FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.56.

CPX stock opened at C$34.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.59. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$20.23 and a 12-month high of C$38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total transaction of C$32,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at C$3,807,543.08. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total value of C$2,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at C$4,363,655.68. Insiders have sold 204,111 shares of company stock worth $7,138,609 over the last quarter.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

