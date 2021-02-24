FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.82.

Shares of PKI opened at C$38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$17.57 and a 1 year high of C$46.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,544,046. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,198,972.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

