FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Issued By Barrington Research

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 245,554 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SP Plus by 2,232.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 141,195 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SP Plus by 78.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.