FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Uni-Select Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Uni-Select in a report released on Sunday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Uni-Select from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.00.

UNS opened at C$9.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.21. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The stock has a market cap of C$392.08 million and a P/E ratio of -12.43.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

