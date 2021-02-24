FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRWSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

MRWSY stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

