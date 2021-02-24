FY2021 EPS Estimates for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $9.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%.

EBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

NYSE EBS opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.09. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $625,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

