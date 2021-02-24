FY2021 EPS Estimates for Koninklijke DSM Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koninklijke DSM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

