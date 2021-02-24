FY2021 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LTHM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -209.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $23.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Livent by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,376,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Livent by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

