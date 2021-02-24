FY2021 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Lowered by Analyst

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLNT. Macquarie increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.

PLNT stock opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,199.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $86.50.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,816 shares of company stock worth $15,626,568. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after purchasing an additional 499,877 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.