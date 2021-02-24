Gabalex Capital Management LLC Sells 115,352 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 115,352 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.1% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

