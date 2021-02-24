Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX) (ASX:GAP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX) (ASX:GAP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.14.
Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX) Company Profile
