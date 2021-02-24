Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX) (ASX:GAP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX) (ASX:GAP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.14.

Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX) Company Profile

Gale Pacific Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes screening and shading products for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers fabrics for agricultural, architectural, industrial, horticultural, mining, and construction applications under the GALE Pacific brand; face masks under the GALE GUARD brand; and window furnishings, such as a range of venetian and roller blinds, as well as curtain accessories for hanging curtains under the Zone Interiors brand.

