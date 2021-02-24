GameCredits (GAME) Price Up 45.8% This Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and approximately $847,268.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.00358485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,339,538 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

