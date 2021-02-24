Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.18. 596,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,390,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMDA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The firm has a market cap of $246.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,052,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after buying an additional 3,274,746 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Gamida Cell by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 914,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 429,860 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

