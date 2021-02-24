Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) is Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,776 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for about 5.0% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,603. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.