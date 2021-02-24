GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) versus Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Critical Analysis

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -126.02% -213.18% -70.94% GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Professional Diversity Network and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 0 4 0 3.00

GAN has a consensus price target of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.82%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $5.03 million 7.88 -$3.84 million N/A N/A GAN $29.97 million 33.09 $1.79 million N/A N/A

GAN has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Summary

GAN beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The NAPW Network segment operates a women-only professional networking organization. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 10.8 million registered users in the PDN Network and approximately 949,000 registered users or members in the NAPW Network. It has a partnership agreement with Phala Network to develop privacy-protecting blockchain application. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

