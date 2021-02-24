Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $876,819.93 and approximately $211.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 62,299,888 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.