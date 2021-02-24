Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Acquires 850 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,397. The company has a market capitalization of $311.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

