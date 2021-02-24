Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.1% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after buying an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after buying an additional 427,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.42.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $8.10 on Wednesday, hitting $160.49. 253,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,793. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

