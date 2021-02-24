Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 2.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.10. 23,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.71 and a 200-day moving average of $297.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.