Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises approximately 2.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,469 shares of company stock worth $16,273,670 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

