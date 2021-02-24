Gary Mize Purchases 16,496 Shares of United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) Stock

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) insider Gary Mize bought 16,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.71 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of A$61,200.16 ($43,714.40).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$4.29.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

