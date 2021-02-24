Gas (GAS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Billion

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 57.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Gas has a total market cap of $142.89 million and $1.36 billion worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 245.1% higher against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $14.11 or 0.00027826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.86 or 0.00502693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00067672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00081948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00058423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.07 or 0.00481407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00072953 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.